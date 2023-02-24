Improvement work on two bridges on the motorway, near junction 27 of the M62, begins tomorrow, Saturday, February 25.

The first phase of the scheme - which will see the north and south bridge parapets replaced at Gildersome - involves the overnight closure of both the clockwise and anticlockwise carriageways on Saturday, from 8pm until 6am on Sunday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be followed by overnight left-hand lane closures on both carriageways, Monday to Friday from 8pm until 6am, for six weeks between February 27 and April 7.

Improvement work on two bridges on the M621, near junction 27 of the M62, begins on Saturday, February 25.

National Highways project manager, Oliver Dunderdale, said:

“The bridge parapets need to be renewed to ensure the route remains safe. We have done our best to minimise disruption in this area, and we apologise for any delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While closures are in place, we strongly advise people planning to travel in this area to allow more time for their journeys.”

The second stage will involve overnight full closures on the clockwise carriageway between Monday, April 10 and Friday, April 28. During the same period, there will be 24-hour lane two closures on the same carriageway.

Motorists have been warned to ‘allow more time for their journeys’ ahead of upcoming planned overnight closures on the M621.

During phase three, there will be overnight full closures and 24-hour lane two closures on the anti-clockwise carriageway. This is due to take place between Monday, May 1 and Friday, May 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signposted diversions will be in place during the closures, although all work is subject to weather conditions.