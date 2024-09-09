Overnight M62 closures for the next two weeks following bridge demolition and weekend closure

Drivers are reminded that a key section of the M62 will be closed nightly in both directions over the next two weeks.

Network Rail is replacing a railway bridge over the M62 between junction 19 at Heywood and junction 20 at Rochdale.

The old bridge was successfully removed during a weekend closure of the motorway this weekend.

The latest phase of the project, with engineers needing access to the site to work on bridge supports for the new bridge deck, starts tonight (Monday) with up to 11 overnight closures before the next full weekend closure on Friday, September 20.

Demolition of bridge at Castleton

During this phase of the work both the eastbound and westbound carriageways will be closed from 9pm to 6am each night in both directions between junction 19 and junction 20 – slightly different from the weekend’s arrangement when the eastbound carriageway was closed from junction 18.

Clearly-signed diversions will be in place.

Drivers are also being reminded there will also be some overnight closures of the M62 between Huddersfield and Brighouse in West Yorkshire over the next fortnight with the westbound M62 closed between junction 25 and junction 24 tonight, tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday (September 9, 10, 11 and 12).

The eastbound M62 between junction 24 and junction 25 will then be closed on Monday 16, Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 September. In addition to these westbound or eastbound nightly carriageway closures the westbound entry slip road at junction 25 will be closed overnight on Friday (September 13) with the eastbound exit slip road closed at junction 25 overnight on Thursday and Friday 19 and 20 September.

The second weekend closure – from 9pm on Friday, September 20 to 6am on Monday, September 23 – will allow Network Rail to install a new bridge over the motorway.