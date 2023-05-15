Whilst the overwhelming majority of services remain ‘as is’, the train operator is urging passengers that make regular trips on the same trains to use the Check My Timetable feature on its website to view any changes.

The National Rail Timetable is changed twice a year, in May and December. The next timetable will begin on Sunday (May 21) and operates until Saturday December 9.

Tricia Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Northern, said: “The new timetable coming into effect on Sunday is part of a national timetable change process that takes place twice a year for all train operators in England.

Time table changes will be introduced on some Northern routes this weekend in West Yorkshire.

“For the vast majority of our customers there is no change, but some will notice a slight re-timing of service.

“There are a very small number of services that have been removed from the timetable which reflects customer demand and we have already communicated that information to those communities.”

On a small number of Yorkshire routes there will be some key changes which are detailed below:

- Ilkley / Skipton – Bradford Forster Square Amendment to services into Bradford Forster Square from Ilkley and Skipton - continuing to provide two trains per hour during the peak and reducing to one train per hour during the off-peak.

- Sheffield – Worksop – Gainsborough Central (+ Brigg and Cleethorpes) Amendment to the Saturday only Brigg Line service between Sheffield and Cleethorpes to provide one return trip every weekday. This will also change the time of the weekday Sheffield to Gainsborough Central service, with no peak service. Alternative Sheffield to Gainsborough Lea Road services will remain unchanged.

- Huddersfield – Wakefield – Castleford: A bus service will operate on this route. 3 peak services Monday-Friday.

For more information about the timetable change, visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/timetablechange.

