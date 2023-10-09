Northern issues a warning to hen, stag and sten parties as it launches sale on group tickets with 75 per cent off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The train operator, whose network covers towns, cities, seaside resorts and rural locations popular for pre-wedding and civil ceremony celebrations, has asked these groups to be mindful of other customers, moderate their alcohol in-take on-board and show respect to train crew and station staff.

In return, groups of ten people or more are eligible for 75 per cent off the cost of their travel for bookings made before Monday, November 6 and for travel between then and Thursday, February 29 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets must be bought in advance at: www.northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/group-travel.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern has issued a warning to hen, stag and sten parties about unacceptable behaviour as it launches its ‘groups winter sale’.

Sports teams, walking parties and other social groups are also eligible for the discount, with Northern encouraging anyone travelling with friends, family or colleagues in large groups to plan ahead and make use of the discount.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “Our network connects people to the best nightlife, attractions, activities and landscapes the North of England has to offer - and with our ‘groups winter sale’ there’s never been a better time to book.

“We do, however, have a responsibility to all our customers to ensure large groups show respect to other passengers, our trains and colleagues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Youth groups, who already benefit from reduced-price child fares, are also being offered an additional 50per cent-off for groups of ten or more as part of the ‘group travel sale’.