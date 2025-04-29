'No grit' winter fears for new housing estates being built across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have voiced concern for how new estates being built in Kirklees will fare in winter.

When snow and sub-zero temperatures paralysed the district earlier this year, 5,470 tonnes of grit was spread on the district’s road network in just eight days – the amount normally required to last six months.

With cuts previously made to the council’s winter maintenance budgets, grit bins are filled once at the start of the winter season and only to be refilled in exceptional circumstances, if resources allow.

This spate of cold weather fit the criteria, with grit bins replenished across the Kirklees once again.

Gritting was discussed by councillors

The council has looked back at its response to the severe weather, identifying what went well and the lessons to be learned across both instances of flooding and snow. This was set out at the latest meeting of the council’s Environment and Climate Change Scrutiny Panel.

Here, members praised the actions of council workers but were left with some questions. One of which revolved around the council’s policy on gritting new housing estates and providing grit bins.

Councillor John Taylor (Con, Kirkburton), said: “You can’t say that we’ve got an ambitious target in terms of housing growth but you’re never going to grit any of these roads or estates that are built.

“I certainly had the experience, and I’m sure other councillors did as well, of people on these new estates going ‘Well, where’s the gritting? What’s happening? We paid council tax as everybody else does.’ And they’re right.

“Yes, there are financial challenges but we need to recognise that there is an expectation of our residents that we support all residents across the district, and if you’re just unfortunate enough to have moved into a house that’s been built in the last few years, you’re not going to get any help from the council because that’s effectively what the policy says and that policy isn’t sustainable.”

Service director for Environmental Strategy and Climate Change, Katherine Armitage, explained the policy is reviewed annually, with the opportunity for it to go before the scrutiny panel.

Later in the meeting, she said she thought that if a new development sat on a priority route, it would also be gritted, but would double check, and ask the question around planning.