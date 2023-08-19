New tactile maps installed at Dewsbury Station to help blind and partially sighted passengers

The tactile “Map for All” is a product developed and produced by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and is intended for use by people of all ages and abilities.

The map can be read by sight, by touch or a combination of both and is designed with “access for all” as the core principle.

Chris Jeffrey, accessibility and transport integration manager for TPE, said: “I am delighted that we now have RNIB Maps for All at Dewsbury Station.

“We are committed to making our services as inclusive and accessible as possible and are continuously looking for new and innovative ways to achieve this.

“We installed the maps following feedback from our customer and professionals accessibility panel who suggested a physical alternative to the many digital wayfinding innovations TPE already has in place.”

Each map combines both visual and tactile elements, resulting in a mixture of layers, visual contrasts, textures, raised large print and braille lettering, as well as tactile and visual symbols.

Chris added: “These maps will help blind and partially sighted people navigate our stations more easily and independently, but they are also great for anyone who is new to a station and needs visual directions.”