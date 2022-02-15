New proposals revealed to improve A638 between Dewsbury and Cleckheaton

The junction of the A644 and A638 in Dewsbury

The Dewsbury-Cleckheaton Sustainable Travel Corridor and Heckmondwike Bus Station schemes, which have been developed by Kirklees Council in partnership with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, will make it easier for people to travel by bus, walk and cycle.

The A638 is a key route for the Kirklees transport network, connecting communities to jobs, training, education and services in Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and beyond.

Proposals were put to public consultation in July and August 2021 alongside the proposal for Heckmondwike Bus Station.

The proposals include more crossing opportunities on Northgate in Cleckheaton town centre

The consultation survey results showed that the majority of measures within the scheme were supported, however some proposals did not receive backing.

Kirklees Council has since revised the scheme measures where there are sensible alternatives to the original proposed measures that can achieve similar benefits.

The council is now seeking to obtain the views of members of the public on these new or adjusted proposals.

The new scheme proposals include the following, all located along the A638 between Cleckheaton Bus Station and its junction with the A62:

Improvements will also be made to multiple routes connecting to both the Spen Valley Greenway and the Spen Ringway

A new two-way segregated cycle lane.

Realignment of parking spaces along the eastbound carriageway to allow for the cycle lane to be integrated, while keeping the parking space numbers unchanged.

Improved and additional crossing opportunities for both pedestrians and cyclists across the A638 and several side roads.

Signalisation of Listing Lane junction.

Improvements to multiple connecting routes to both the Spen Valley Greenway and Spen Ringway in the form of resurfacing, localised widening, vegetation cutback and general wayfinding.

Kirklees Council is additionally progressing the scheme measures that were supported in the first round of the consultation into the next design stages. These can be summarised as follows:

A bus lane on the southbound approach to Chain Bar Roundabout. The proposed design will not detrimentally affect general traffic journey times, which was highlighted as a concern during the previous round of consultations.

A number of pedestrian refuge crossings between Chain Bar Roundabout and Cleckheaton town centre.

Traffic calming proposal on Brooke Street.

Improved crossing opportunities in Cleckheaton town centre (Market Street and Northgate).

Signalisation of the A638 Wakefield Road/A649 Halifax Road junction, including additional signalised crossing points at the A638/A62 and A649/A62 junctions.

Signalisation of the left turn into Market Street (Heckmondwike town centre).

Changes to the A638/Batley Road junction in form of a new signalised crossing and a banned left turn into Batley Road.

Works alongside Staincliffe Hall Road aiming to manage parking.

Signalisation of Fox View junction.

Implementing a right turn ban out of Track Road.

Two new signalised pedestrian crossings in the vicinity of the old Kirklees College site.

The proposed bus station in Heckmondwike also received majority support in the first round of consultation and is now being developed as a separate project.

Coun Peter McBride, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for regeneration, said: “These planned transformational changes create opportunities for growth by improving connectivity across, local and regional areas.

"Mobility is central to our communities and shapes how we live our lives. These changes will greatly alter how and why we use transport.

"The future of transport in Kirklees needs to balance a wide range of considerations.

"Capacity has a role to play, but it must be linked to making travel more sustainable overall, be this through lower emissions, less travel or better linking our journeys to housing and work.

"Having the public and businesses be a part of these consultations is vital to how we make decisions. We welcome engagement and feedback and I urge the residents of Kirklees to have their say.”

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, transport portfolio holder for West Yorkshire Combined Authority, said: "We are looking to take forward some parts of the scheme to construction in spring and summer 2022 using some supplementary funding provided by WYCA’s ‘Active Travel Fund’, whilst it is intended that the majority of the scheme will move to construction in Winter 2022 with a completion target by the end of 2023.

"Following the outcomes of this round of consultation, the results will be presented to councillors and a decision will be made on which additional measures will be integrated into the project."

The schemes are being delivered through the Leeds City Region Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at providing a viable alternative to car journeys.

Kirklees secured a total of more than £60million from the Transforming Cities Fund, which will be used to deliver an ambitious programme of transport improvements across the district.

The public consultation runs until March 15, 2022.