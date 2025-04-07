An overhead view of the ongoing work at Mirfield train station.

Rail commuters are being advised to expect disruption - and to plan their journey before travelling - over the Easter weekend, from Saturday, April 19 to Monday, April 21, due to major upgrade work being carried out between Dewsbury and Huddersfield.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main works are occurring in Mirfield, where Station Road will be closed over the Easter weekend, meaning there will be a longer walk than usual from the station to the rail replacement bus stop locations on Huddersfield Road.

Station Road is now also closed on Saturday nights in the lead-up to Easter weekend, although pedestrian access will remain in place during the road closures whilst the station is open, enabling customers access to the station platforms whilst trains are running. Access to Lidl and the Navigation Tavern will also be open at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work being carried out will bring Mirfield one step closer to a newly upgraded station, which will see the reconstruction of the platforms, allowing the number of railway lines to increase from three to four, so more trains can run.

Step-free access will also be brought to the station with a new, accessible footbridge with lifts, whilst a new station entrance concourse on Station Road, including lift access from the road to platform level, will also be built.

The upgraded station car park will have new blue badge parking areas and improved cycle parking facilities.

Elsewhere on the route between Huddersfield and Dewsbury, TRU engineers will carry out track renewals and signal testing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Campbell, Sponsor for TRU, said: “We’re aware that disruption isn’t ideal, so we would like to thank the people of Mirfield and beyond for their understanding as we continue our progress in delivering major upgrades to the station.

“By the end of 2025, Mirfield station will have modernised facilities with faster, more frequent trains able to stop there in the future, meaning improved journeys across the North.

“Please plan any journeys ahead of time, as both the station and Station Road will be closed. Engineering work elsewhere on the route will also impact services across the Pennines.”

To keep customers on the move, diversionary routes and rail replacement buses will be in operation, with amended timetables also in place.

Passengers are being advised to check before travelling at nationalrail.co.uk.