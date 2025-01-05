New parking fees come into force in Kirklees - here are the affected car parks and how much it will cost
The council originally planned to introduce fees at 57 free car parks in Kirklees but this prompted a major backlash from communities and councillors alike.
Following Coun Carole Pattison coming into post as the new council leader in July, the controversial scheme was “paused” for review.
The plans were amended and in October, cabinet agreed to introduce the charges at just 15 car parks with 25 or more spaces, with the first two hours to be free of charge.
The official date the new system was implemented was January 1, 2025.
New charges now apply at the following car parks in North Kirklees:
Field Lane, Batley – First two hours free, then £1.60 for four hours, £3.50 all day.
Henrietta Street, Batley – First two hours free, then 80p per hour.
Market Place, Batley – First two hours free, then 80p per hour.
New Way, Batley – First two hours free, then 80p per hour up to three hours, £3.30 for five hours, £6.50 for over five hours.
Station Road, Batley – First two hours free, then 80p per hour up to three hours, £3.30 for five hours, £6.50 for over five hours.
Wards Hill, Batley – First two hours free, then 80p per hour.
High Street, Birstall – First two hours free, then 80p per hour up to three hours, £3.30 for five hours, £6.50 for over five hours.
Crown Street, Cleckheaton – First two hours free, then 80p per hour up to three hours, £3.30 for five hours, £6.50 for over five hours.
St John’s Road/Bradford Road, Cleckheaton – First two hours free, then 80p per hour.
Town Hall/Church Street, Cleckheaton – First two hours free, then 80p per hour up to three hours, £3.30 for five hours, £6.50 for over five hours.
Station Road, Mirfield – First two hours free, then 80p per hour.
Back in April, businesses in Cleckheaton united to voice their concerns over Kirklees Council’s plans to introduce parking fees in the town.
The “Stop The Meters” campaign was promoted in the town’s shop windows and on social media.
Members of Birstall Chamber of Trade also objected to the plans.
In July, Spen Valley MP Kim Leadbeater welcomed the decision to pause the introduction of parking charges but urged the council to “cancel the proposed charges altogether”.
This is not the only instance of Kirklees’ car parking charges being shaken up recently, with the cost of residential parking permits seeing a steep rise from a one-off £15 charge to £35 annually.
A £65 yearly fee payable for a visitor permit was also approved by cabinet in October, with no cost for a single visitor prior to this decision.
On top of this, increased fees were brought in at car parks in Dewsbury, Huddersfield and Holmfirth.
Parking in Huddersfield went up from 70p an hour to £1.10 per hour, with fees in Dewsbury and other areas of Kirklees rising from 5p to 50p per hour.
Long-stay parking across the borough shot up from £4 all day to £6.50 all day.
