New images of Heckmondwike Bus Station revealed

New images have been shared as West Yorkshire’s first Weaver Network branded bus station takes shape in Heckmondwike.

The £10.5m facility is being delivered by Kirklees Council in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) and will include more stops, extra indoor seating, cycle parking, solar panels, a green roof, a Changing Places room and communal outdoor spaces.

Construction began last year and is due to be completed and open to passengers in spring 2026.

The Weaver Network was unveiled earlier this year, “inspired by the region’s industrial past” and designed to visually reflect “the cultural fabric of modern-day West Yorkshire”.

An artist's impression of how the new Heckmondwike Bus Station could look.

The re-brand, which extends to Heckmondwike’s new bus station, aims to unify the region’s public transport and make it easier and simpler for people to travel sustainably.

The public will start to see the Weaver Network on transport infrastructure as WYCA repairs, replaces, upgrades and invests in the travel network, it explained.

This is to streamline costs in preparation for the first franchised buses in 2027.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin and Kirklees councillors Moses Crook (Labour, Holme Valley South) and Eric Firth (Labour, Dewsbury East) were recently given a tour of the construction site.

They were joined by pupils from Holy Spirit Catholic Primary Academy, who were all finalists of a drawing competition run by contractor RG Carter.

The winner of the competition, on the theme of ‘What community means to me’, was six-year-old Angel, who said she ‘couldn’t wait’ to see her design up on hoarding in the town centre.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “It was a pleasure to be shown around the site and see the progress being made on this fantastic new bus station for Heckmondwike.”

Councillor Moses Crook, Kirklees Council deputy leader and cabinet member for Housing and Transport, said: “This first new Weaver branded bus station gives confidence that bus franchising will soon make travelling from A to B by public transport a much more attractive, reliable and accessible option.

"It’s paving the way for the wider regeneration plans as we invest in Heckmondwike and unlock more social and economic benefits for the community.”