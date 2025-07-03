Kirklees Council is preparing to take a major step towards transforming public transport across West Yorkshire.

New ‘game-changing’ partnership to support future ‘thriving’ tram network in West Yorkshire - and North Kirklees
The council has plans to form a new regional partnership that will shape how mass transit is planned and delivered.
The proposals, which will be considered by cabinet on Tuesday, July 8, would see Kirklees work with neighbouring authorities and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to prepare a joint Spatial Development Framework.
This important piece of planning work will provide the strategic blueprint to support a future West Yorkshire tram network — initially between Leeds and Bradford before reaching North Kirklees in its later phases.
Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, said:
“This is a real opportunity to reverse decades of underinvestment in transport infrastructure and shape a new era for how people live, work and travel across our region.
“By forming this partnership, we’re sending a clear message that Kirklees is open for business and investment.
“We want to be part of a connected, thriving West Yorkshire that’s prepared for the future.”
The proposed joint framework will guide decisions that align with the future transit system and aim to promote sustainable development and regeneration, support inclusive economic growth across the region and help deliver the transport connections that people and businesses need.
Coun Moses Crook, Cabinet Member for Transport and Climate, added:
“Mass transit is about more than just trains or trams — it’s about opportunity. It’s about making it easier for people to access work, education and services, and it’s about supporting a greener, fairer future.
“We’re still in the early stages, and getting this right means laying strong foundations through careful planning.
“But this is a game-changing project, and one that will benefit generations of Kirklees residents.”
If the proposals are approved, a nominated Kirklees cabinet member will join the new West Yorkshire Mass Transit Joint Committee, and officers will begin the work required to shape the joint planning framework.
Public consultation on the draft proposals will take place in future stages.
