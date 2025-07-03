Kirklees Council is preparing to take a major step towards transforming public transport across West Yorkshire.

Kirklees Council is preparing to take a major step towards transforming public transport across West Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has plans to form a new regional partnership that will shape how mass transit is planned and delivered.

The proposals, which will be considered by cabinet on Tuesday, July 8, would see Kirklees work with neighbouring authorities and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to prepare a joint Spatial Development Framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This important piece of planning work will provide the strategic blueprint to support a future West Yorkshire tram network — initially between Leeds and Bradford before reaching North Kirklees in its later phases.

Coun Graham Turner, Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, said:

“This is a real opportunity to reverse decades of underinvestment in transport infrastructure and shape a new era for how people live, work and travel across our region.

“By forming this partnership, we’re sending a clear message that Kirklees is open for business and investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to be part of a connected, thriving West Yorkshire that’s prepared for the future.”

The proposed joint framework will guide decisions that align with the future transit system and aim to promote sustainable development and regeneration, support inclusive economic growth across the region and help deliver the transport connections that people and businesses need.

Coun Moses Crook, Cabinet Member for Transport and Climate, added:

“Mass transit is about more than just trains or trams — it’s about opportunity. It’s about making it easier for people to access work, education and services, and it’s about supporting a greener, fairer future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re still in the early stages, and getting this right means laying strong foundations through careful planning.

“But this is a game-changing project, and one that will benefit generations of Kirklees residents.”

If the proposals are approved, a nominated Kirklees cabinet member will join the new West Yorkshire Mass Transit Joint Committee, and officers will begin the work required to shape the joint planning framework.

Public consultation on the draft proposals will take place in future stages.