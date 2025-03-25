New facilities and repairs to improve accessibility for passengers at Dewsbury Railway Station

By Dominic Brown
Published 25th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

TransPennine Express is set to carry out a series of upgrades at Dewsbury train station to improve accessibility for passengers using the railway.

Improvements will include the installation of new handrails and resurfacing of the north access ramp from Milton Walk.

Handrails on the steps from the ticket hall will also be replaced, along with the installation of new anti-slip stair treads on steps to enhance safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other work includes surface repairs to bridge landings, replacement cycle tracks to access steps, and new tactile paving to support visually impaired customers.

The changes are being made to make access easier and safer for customers at Dewsbury Railway Stationplaceholder image
The changes are being made to make access easier and safer for customers at Dewsbury Railway Station

The changes are being made to make access easier and safer for all customers, including those with reduced mobility. The work is due to be completed by the end of April.

Chris Jeffery, accessibility lead at TransPennine Express, said: “These improvements at Dewsbury will make a real difference for those who use the station regularly, making access easier and safer for everyone.”

Related topics:DewsburyTranspennine Express

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice