New facilities and repairs to improve accessibility for passengers at Dewsbury Railway Station
Improvements will include the installation of new handrails and resurfacing of the north access ramp from Milton Walk.
Handrails on the steps from the ticket hall will also be replaced, along with the installation of new anti-slip stair treads on steps to enhance safety.
Other work includes surface repairs to bridge landings, replacement cycle tracks to access steps, and new tactile paving to support visually impaired customers.
The changes are being made to make access easier and safer for all customers, including those with reduced mobility. The work is due to be completed by the end of April.
Chris Jeffery, accessibility lead at TransPennine Express, said: “These improvements at Dewsbury will make a real difference for those who use the station regularly, making access easier and safer for everyone.”
