Work at Mirfield train station.

Work at Mirfield train station has taken a “huge step” to become fully completed by the end of the year after a new entrance - leading onto a brand new platform - was officially opened on Easter Monday.

The day saw the Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) complete a series of Easter Weekend upgrades across West Yorkshire, which included significant changes to Mirfield station.

TRU engineers brought the Mirfield station upgrade closer to full completion, with construction work undertaken to the platforms to allow the number of railway lines to increase from three to four, so more trains can run through the area in the future.

Following works on Station Road below, the new station entrance has now officially opened, which leads onto a new platform, while over 700 metres of track was also installed to serve it.

Preparation work for a new, accessible footbridge with lifts was also carried out to aid the delivery of step-free access at the station, with construction expected to start in May and planned to open at the end of this year.

Essential rail upgrades were also carried out elsewhere in West Yorkshire with track renewals and signal testing taking place.

Andrew Campbell, TRU Sponsor, said:

“I’d like to thank customers travelling on the route over the Easter Weekend for their patience as we completed some pivotal upgrades across West Yorkshire.

“We’re delighted with our progress in Mirfield, and took a huge step to delivering a fully upgraded station, with completion expected at the end of the year.

“Once fully upgraded, Mirfield will have a fully accessible station that is able to facilitate more frequent trains with more seats for passengers, improving journeys across the Pennines.”

Customers were kept on the move via diversionary routes and rail replacement buses, whilst amended timetables were also in operation.