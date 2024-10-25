New crossing for Mirfield but councillor says road safety measures should go further

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mirfield councillor has said road safety measures should go further as plans for a new crossing in the area were approved.

A Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) on Kitson Hill Road will see the length of existing ‘Keep Clear’ road markings outside of The Mirfield Free Grammar School reduced to make way for a new zebra crossing and associated zigzags.

While Coun Martyn Bolt (Con, Mirfield) expressed his full support for the road safety measures, he also submitted an objection since he does not feel the measures go far enough.

A recent council meeting heard he wants to see a more “holistic” project to resolve both the term-time parking issues on Slipper Lane, towards the junction with Kitson Hill Road, and the “frequent out-of-school issues” caused by vehicles being left on Kitson Hill Road.

A view of Kitson Hill Road.

However, council officers had recommended the objection be overruled by members, otherwise, there would be two sets of overlapping restrictions – neither of which would be enforceable.

An officer told the meeting that if additional restrictions were brought in, it would likely increase speeds or displace traffic along the road, causing further issues.

Councillor Viv Kendrick felt the objection should be overruled, and said: “While I sympathise, and we all have in our wards a range of issues around schools, I do think additional provision further up outside the playing fields is really a separate issue.”

Chair of the meeting, Coun Graham Turner, agreed and said: “This is a school crossing that’s much-needed for the young people of the school and the issue of extra parking is a separate issue – it’s nothing to do with this.”