Network Rail is warning customers across West Yorkshire and beyond to only travel if it’s absolutely necessary and to check their journeys this Christmas, as strike action and crucial engineering work takes place.

On Christmas Eve (Saturday, 24 December), trains will stop much earlier than usual as members of the RMT Union at Network Rail and many train operators begin strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that the last trains out of Leeds station to key destinations will leave as early as midday.

Network Rail is warning passengers to only travel if it’s absolutely necessary as engineering work and industrial action spell disruption to services over the festive break.

People are being urged to plan ahead and avoid travelling on Christmas Eve wherever they can.

Those who absolutely need to travel by train should check their journey, set off in the morning and expect disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Rice, North & East route director for Network Rail, said: “Our teams are stepping up to run as many trains as we can in the run-up to Christmas, but with strike action on Christmas Eve, we’re asking passengers to plan ahead and travel as early as possible to keep their plans on track. We’ll also be completing some crucial work over the festive period to offer a more reliable railway for the future.”

Passengers can find the latest train times and travel advice using National Rail or their train operator’s website: Northern, Transpennine Express, CrossCountry and LNER.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normal services across all rail networks will not resume until Monday, January 9.

A number of crucial engineering projects will still go ahead as planned to offer a more modern, reliable railway in the future, taking advantage of the railway being closed as usual on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad