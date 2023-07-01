News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

National Highways announce £160m investment into safer and better journeys across West Yorkshire

National Highways have shared their plans of a multi-million-pound investment into creating better journeys in Yorkshire and the North East for the year ahead.
By Kara McKune
Published 1st Jul 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

A £160m package of renewals and improvements will be delivered on roads, paths and bridges across Yorkshire and the North East over the next 12 months.

The investment aims to create safer and smoother journeys for millions of road users on motorways and A roads across the region.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plans for renewals include road resurfacing, motorway safety barrier upgrades, bridge joint replacements, improved signage and drainage and renewal of traffic lights.

National Highways have announced a £160m package of renewals and improvements that will be delivered on roads, paths and bridges over the next 12 months.National Highways have announced a £160m package of renewals and improvements that will be delivered on roads, paths and bridges over the next 12 months.
National Highways have announced a £160m package of renewals and improvements that will be delivered on roads, paths and bridges over the next 12 months.
Most Popular

Of the £160m, around £4m will also then be spent exclusively on facilities for cyclists, equestrians and pedestrians.

Ultimately, the package will cover more than 350 renewals and improvement schemes across the region, over a network totalling 670 miles.

The wide-ranging, comprehensive programme of renewals and improvements for 23/24 include the central barrier upgrades on the M1 and A1M in West Yorkshire and renewals on the A1 between junctions 49 and 56, including renewed road markings and studs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Simon Boyle, National Highways Regional Director, said:  “It’s vital that National Highways’ motorways and A-roads are kept in good condition to make sure they remain safe, reliable and keep Yorkshire and the North East moving.

"This investment will help us achieve the ambitious plans we have for our roads, the communities we serve and the environment.

“Together we’ll work to tackle congestion, create even safer roads, and introduce new technology to create better links across the Pennines, to Scotland and beyond.”

Read More
Branching out: National Highways plants over 5,000 trees across Yorkshire
Related topics:West YorkshireNorth EastScotland