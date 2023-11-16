National Highways announce planned overnight closures for M1 in West Yorkshire next week
National Highways will carry out overnight drainage and ground surveys on the motorway near Leeds from Monday (November 20).
Engineers will also test the existing lighting and electrical circuits and undertake detailed structural and bridge surveys.
During the work, the M1 northbound will be closed between junction 44 (Rothwell) and junction 46 (Austhorpe), each night, between Monday and Friday (November 24), from 8pm to 6am.
This will then be followed by a further set of weeknight closures from Monday, December 4.
They will be in place each night, between Monday and Friday, for two weeks.
From Monday, December 18, they will switch to the southbound carriageway between junction 46 and junction 44 for four nights.
This will be then followed by three weeks of weeknight closures on the M1 southbound from Monday, January 8.
During the two work phases, diversions will be in place.
During the northbound phase, traffic will be diverted via the A639 and M62 to continue travelling north on the A1(M).
Local traffic for junctions 46 and 47 will use the A1(M) at junction 42 and head northwest on the A63.
During the southbound stage, traffic will be diverted along the A63 to the A1(M) to join the M62 westbound.
Local traffic will use M62 junction 30 up to the A639 and towards the M1.
To find out further information about the planned closures, visit: www.trafficengland.com