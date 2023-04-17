National Highways advise drivers to allow more time for journeys as essential repairs take place on A1 near Pontefract

The southbound carriageway of the A1 is fully closed between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge.

The work began at 6am today (17 April), with the southbound carriageway of the A1 fully closed between Barnsdale Bar and Ferrybridge.

Traffic travelling in both directions will be in contraflow on the northbound carriageway.

The contraflow is to enable the first phase of a programme of essential repairs including waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

This follows a number of overnight closures since April 11 to set up the traffic management for the contraflow.

Following the completion of the viaduct work, engineers will start to replace the central pier at the nearby Wentedge Road Bridge along with the parapets, joints, and surfacing.

The Wentbridge viaduct work is expected to complete in Autumn 2023, with the Wentedge Road Bridge scheme earmarked for completion in early 2024.

National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “These are essential works which will improve journeys on this important route and minimise disruption by reducing the number of works on this section of the A1 in the future.

“However, we do unfortunately expect some disruption while this is carried out. We apologise in advance to drivers and residents close to the work for disruption, and we thank them in advance for their patience.