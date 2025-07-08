Work is set to begin next week on the A638 between Dewsbury and Cleckheaton as part of a multi-million-pound transport transformation scheme.

Work is set to begin next week on a key travel route between Dewsbury and Cleckheaton as part of a multi-million-pound transport transformation scheme.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirklees Council will be using the £60 million it secured from the Transforming Cities Fund to deliver an ambitious programme of transport improvements – including on the A638 – to make it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport, whilst also connecting communities to more jobs, training and education opportunities.

Work is expected to start on the A638 Dewsbury to Cleckheaton Sustainable Travel Corridor on Monday, July 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme will prioritise pedestrian safety with new controlled crossings and provide better public transport provision with a new bus lane on Bradford Road.

In addition, improvements are already underway on the Spen Valley Greenway enhancing accessibility, surface quality, lighting, signage and safety along the route.

Later in July, as part of the investment, the first phase of the Huddersfield Rail Station Connections scheme will get underway on Northumberland Street in Huddersfield Town Centre.

“Coun Moses Crook, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for Housing and Transport said: “It’s great to see spades in the ground on these really important transport schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that there will be some short term disruption, but once completed, these schemes are set to have lasting positive impacts, opening up better access to more education, employment and training opportunities across Kirklees and beyond.

“The works in Dewsbury and Huddersfield will be carried out with minimum disruption and I’d like to encourage people to continue to visit our town centres and support our fantastic independent businesses.”

To complete the projects efficiently and safely, traffic management will be in place at both sites. Details are available online at: www.kirklees.gov.uk/transport-schemes