Multi-million-pound investment for roads across Wakefield and Dewsbury approved

An almost £125 million investment to improve and maintain West Yorkshire’s roads over the next two years was agreed to last week.

The huge investment will see approximately 450 miles of road across the region repaired and protected, as well as wider highways works.

The largest part of this funding, totalling £105.2m, will go towards asset management including resurfacing and repairing roads, maintaining structures such as bridges, improving drains as well as renewing streetlights and signs across the region.

This includes £14.8m from the Local Highways Maintenance Fund announced by government back in December 2024.

This funding will help the Combined Authority continue to support the work of local council partners to improve roads in West Yorkshire.

Meanwhile £8.3m has been earmarked for the Safe Roads programme, which includes new traffic calming measures and improvements to junctions.

A further almost £10m will go towards network management such as enhancing traffic lights and new pedestrian crossings, while £600,000 will help develop active travel schemes.

The funding was approved by regional leaders at a full West Yorkshire Combined Authority meeting last Thursday (April 3) as part of the final two years of the City Regional Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS) scheme.

Projects will cover all West Yorkshire’s districts, including Wakefield and Dewsbury, with each partner council having their own allocation.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “We know that poor roads in West Yorkshire are a big issue for motorists, causing damage and creating unsafe driving conditions.

“This funding will be a huge boost to help fix more potholes, repair more roads and improve safety.

“Ensuring all our roads are safe and well maintained is important for building a better-connected region.”