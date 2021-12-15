MP welcomes police operation to tackle 'scourge of dangerous driving'

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, right, with Nicola and Sarah Kaye in Heckmondwike, who have both signed her petition

Multiple operations are taking place in December, with more planned in January and February, in Birstall and Birkenshaw, Batley West, Batley East, Liversedge and Gomersal, Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton.

Kirklees councillors in the above wards have funded the police patrols via The Members Local Project Fund, a ward budget that councillors can allocate to address specific local issues.

Ms Leadbeater, who has been campaigning on the issue for several months, said: “It’s only by working together at all levels that we can tackle the scourge of dangerous driving on our roads.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"From day one as your MP, I’ve been urging everyone to play their part and it’s really encouraging to see action on a number of fronts.

“The police have been out on the streets throughout December as part of Operation Torrbank, focusing on accident hotspots, stopping vehicles and apprehending offenders. Their efforts night after night are already producing results.

"The clampdown was made possible by our local councillors who have thrown their weight behind it and contributed to the cost from their ward budgets.

“Earlier this month I launched a petition to Parliament calling for urgent action to address the rise in speeding offences, incidences of dangerous driving and inconsiderate parking in Batley and Spen.

"The response has been very encouraging, and I’ve been delighted by how many schools, businesses, churches and mosques have helped distribute it, and how many people across the community have gone on line to sign it.

“It means the problem is being discussed during assemblies, congregations and prayers, as well as within families and workplaces.

"These conversations all help get the message across that the whole community is united against those who think they can break the law and put us all at risk.

“In Parliament I am supporting higher penalties to deter offenders, and this week I called for victims to be at the heart of the review of road traffic offences.

“With your support, I will keep up the pressure up across the board.