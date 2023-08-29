News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

MP and residents 'delighted' by successful campaign to restrict HGV access in Oakenshaw

A lengthy campaign by residents and the Batley and Spen MP has led to new HGV restriction signs being put in place at the junction of Wyke Lane and Bradford Road in Oakenshaw.
By Dominic Brown
Published 29th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
New HGV restriction signs are being put in place in Oakenshaw, thanks to a successful campaign by residents and Batley and Spen MP Kim LeadbeaterNew HGV restriction signs are being put in place in Oakenshaw, thanks to a successful campaign by residents and Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater
New HGV restriction signs are being put in place in Oakenshaw, thanks to a successful campaign by residents and Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

Residents contacted Kim Leadbeater with their concerns about safety, air pollution and the suitability of narrow roads for large lorries.

Ms Leadbeater met with residents and saw for herself the problems arising from HGV access to Wyke Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She expressed these concerns to Kirklees Council and Highways England.

HGV restrictions have now been put in place by the relevant authorities and are fully in operation.

Most Popular

Ms Leadbeater said this was a “great success for campaigners and residents who have worked hard to protect the character and integrity of the village of Oakenshaw”.

She called the measure “essential for the safety of residents, and a responsible change to highways planning”.

She has now written to constituents along Wyke Lane and affected streets nearby, thanking those residents who campaigned on the issue.

Related topics:Kim LeadbeaterResidentsBatleyHGV