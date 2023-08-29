MP and residents 'delighted' by successful campaign to restrict HGV access in Oakenshaw

New HGV restriction signs are being put in place in Oakenshaw, thanks to a successful campaign by residents and Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

Residents contacted Kim Leadbeater with their concerns about safety, air pollution and the suitability of narrow roads for large lorries.

Ms Leadbeater met with residents and saw for herself the problems arising from HGV access to Wyke Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She expressed these concerns to Kirklees Council and Highways England.

HGV restrictions have now been put in place by the relevant authorities and are fully in operation.

Ms Leadbeater said this was a “great success for campaigners and residents who have worked hard to protect the character and integrity of the village of Oakenshaw”.

She called the measure “essential for the safety of residents, and a responsible change to highways planning”.