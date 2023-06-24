To allow the repair on the section of road between Middlegate and Thorn Street, which will take place 3.5m below ground, to be done safely, the road will remain closed throughout the project.

Advanced warning of the work is in place and a diversion will be put in place following consultation with the local council highways team.

Local bus services will be affected during the work.

Yorkshire Water said it will be working hard to complete the work on Low Lane, Birstall, as soon as possible

Lee Pinder, regional operations manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Due to the complexity and depth of the excavation required to repair the sewer on Low Lane, Birstall, we will be closing Low Lane for ten days.

“We’re working closely with the local authority highways team to implement a diversion and will be working hard to complete the work as soon as possible.”

Yorkshire Water’s partners - Avove - will be carrying out the repairs and will re-open the road as soon as it is safe to do so.

During the work, access will not be required to properties and services will not be affected.