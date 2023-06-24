News you can trust since 1858
Motorists face ten days of disruption on key route through Birstall town centre as road closed for 'complex' sewer repair work

A section of Low Lane in Birstall will be closed for ten days from Monday, June 26, to allow Yorkshire Water to repair a damaged sewer.
By Dominic Brown
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

To allow the repair on the section of road between Middlegate and Thorn Street, which will take place 3.5m below ground, to be done safely, the road will remain closed throughout the project.

Advanced warning of the work is in place and a diversion will be put in place following consultation with the local council highways team.

Local bus services will be affected during the work.

Yorkshire Water said it will be working hard to complete the work on Low Lane, Birstall, as soon as possibleYorkshire Water said it will be working hard to complete the work on Low Lane, Birstall, as soon as possible
Lee Pinder, regional operations manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “Due to the complexity and depth of the excavation required to repair the sewer on Low Lane, Birstall, we will be closing Low Lane for ten days.

“We’re working closely with the local authority highways team to implement a diversion and will be working hard to complete the work as soon as possible.”

Yorkshire Water’s partners - Avove - will be carrying out the repairs and will re-open the road as soon as it is safe to do so.

During the work, access will not be required to properties and services will not be affected.

Low Lane in Birstall will be closed for 10 days from Monday, June 26, to allow sewer repair work to take placeLow Lane in Birstall will be closed for 10 days from Monday, June 26, to allow sewer repair work to take place
