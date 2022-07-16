Meet the TransPennine Express Dewsbury Station manager who keeps county running

Angie Hunte is the interim station manager for Dewsbury and Huddersfield who has spent more than 30 years working to give the best possible rail service to customers in West Yorkshire.

Angie, 60, started working on the railway in February 1990 as a train announcer in Leeds and took on several different customer-facing roles before finding her spiritual home in Huddersfield.

While at one of TPE’s flagship stations, Angie has worked as station supervisor, team lead and deputy station manager before being promoted to her current role as station manager.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angie Hunte at Huddersfield Station

She said: “If anyone had said to me when I first started that my future would see me running a large team across two stations, I would have said never on this planet!

“Yes, there are challenges every day within the rail industry, but that’s what keeps it interesting.

"My favourite part of the job is the people – my colleagues and customers.

"At the end of the day, if we can find solutions, have a chat, offer advice, and put smiles on faces, that’s what our job is all about.”

Angie Hunte and colleague Jamal Zafar

Angie leads a team of 32 colleagues at Huddersfield and Dewsbury stations with responsibility for the smooth operation of both locations – as well as ensuring Huddersfield station’s cats, Felix and Bolt, are well looked after.

Now Angie is looking for new blood to join her team and help give TPE customers in West Yorkshire the best journeys possible.

There are customer service roles now available at Huddersfield and Dewsbury, with candidates invited to apply to become gateline assistants.

Angie added: “What some people say about the rail industry really is true; we are like a family and, once people join, they almost never want to leave.

Angie Hunte and Huddersfield Station cat, Felix

“The opportunities within rail are endless and really rewarding, and these new vacancies give local people in West Yorkshire the chance to forge a successful career and future in the industry.”