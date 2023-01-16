The Labour mayor said people in the region are “definitely going to see spades in the ground” before she departs.

She is looking to stand for re-election in 2024 and secure a second term, which would end in 2028.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has not finalised the route, which is expected to cost more than £2bn and be fully operational in 2040, or decided whether trams, tram-train vehicles or modified buses will be used.

An artists impression of light rail trams trains network public transport system for the West Yorkshire mass transit scheme across the county. The scheme is expected to cost more than £2bn and be fully operational in 2040

It is exploring plans for a network, which could consist of up to nine lines that link towns and cities across West Yorkshire, including Halifax, Huddersfield and Wakefield.

“We're definitely going to see spades in the ground on mass transit before I end up not being mayor," Ms Brabin said.

“We want the best tech: the most innovative, the greenest, the cleanest and also the cheapest. We’re going to have an amazing system. It’s a long haul, but I’m in for it.”

She added: “I can’t promise the Government is going to continue giving us the funding – it’s a £2bn project and we have £200m to start the work. But I am pressing the Government to confirm that whoever is in government will continue investing in mass transit.”

Tracy Brabin Mayor of West Yorkshire

A consultation is due to end in January. WYCA will then conduct another consultation on the proposed routes, before it submits a full business case to the Government, to secure funding. WYCA wants construction to begin before 2030 and ensure the network is fully operational by 2040.

A line linking Leeds, Bradford, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Dewsbury could be completed as part of phase one of the project before 2035.

The Government said it was committed to ensuring the mass transit system is built, when it published its £96bn Integrated Rail Plan in November 2021. It also provided £200m being used to develop detailed plans for the network.

