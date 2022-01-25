Man who died in Whitehall Road car crash named with five people arrested in connection with the incident
Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision have released details of the man who died in the crash.
Curtis Dominik, from Bradford, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened shortly after 5am on Saturday January 22.
The 24-year-old was in a silver Hyundai Terracan, which was travelling along Whitehall Road towards Chain Bar roundabout when it left the road and came to rest in a field.
Five people have now been arrested in connection with the collision.
This includes one male who was believed to have left the scene before police attended.
Anyone who may have seen the incident or the circumstances leading up to it should call the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting log 300 of 22 January.
Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage.