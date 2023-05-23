Man seriously injured in crash on M62 between Cleckheaton and Birstall
Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the M62 near Birstall.
By James Carney
Published 23rd May 2023
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:28 BST
The collision, involving a white Dacia Sandero and a Porsche Cayenne, occurred between junction 26 (Chain Bar) and junction 27 (Birstall) around 6am yesterday morning (May 22).
The driver of the Dacia Sandero suffered serious injuries not thought to be life threatening.
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the collision and officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.
Call the police on 101.