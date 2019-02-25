Man, 91, died after being struck by car on zebra crossing

A 91-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on a zebra crossing in Mirfield near Dewsbury.

Police said the pensioner was in collision with a 4x4 Volvo on a zebra crossing on Water Royd Lane at Mirfield just before 7pm on Saturday (Feb 23).

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 4x4 Volvo was travelling towards Mirfield town centre when the collision happened.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or saw the pedestrian or car before the collision to get in touch.

Call police on 101, quoting reference 13190099548.