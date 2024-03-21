Major parking fee increase for Dewsbury and Huddersfield set to come into effect on April 1

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new charges will see short-stay parking in Huddersfield increase from 70p an hour to £1.10 per hour, with fees in Dewsbury and other areas of Kirklees set to increase from 5p to 50p per hour.

Long-stay parking across the borough will increase from £4 all day to £6.50 all day.

The council has not increased parking fees in 15 years and is uplifting the charges by the rate of inflation retrospectively to 2009.

Kirklees Council previously said that the new costs would be coming in from Monday, February 19, but now, a further paper has been sent to this week’s meeting of the Cabinet Committee for Local Issues. This recommends that members approve that the changes are brought in from April 1.

Commenting on the reason for the delay, Coun Aafaq Butt, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “Before introducing any fee increase we had to complete a non-statutory consultation period, where public notices were displayed in all our parking places and local papers, with a 21-day feedback period.

“Once the consultation ended, our teams reviewed the feedback before making decisions that were right for each area at a local level.

"These decisions now have to be presented at Cabinet Committee Local Issues (CCLI) before any price increases are brought into effect.

“All signage will be updated in our car parks and on our machines, as well as pricing on the Ring Go app, at the start of the increase, which is now set for April 1 pending the decision at CCLI.”

The fee hike in the three towns come as part of a wider council plan to up charges at car parks across Kirklees’ towns and villages.

In addition, the local authority wants to axe free parking at its car parks. The measures come as the council continues to address a £47m deficit.

The plans have proved highly unpopular with councillors and residents alike, with Coun Adam Gregg (Con, Lindley) starting a petition to oppose the plans which racked up more than 1,000 signatures.

Coun Charles Greaves (Independent, Holme Valley North) has also heavily criticised the plans and said they would harm trade in village centres like Meltham and Honley, and cause “mayhem” on streets.

The Conservative group “called in” the plan for further examination after criticising the “lack of transparency” and detail in the decision-making process.