Major Cleckheaton car park to close for improvement works
A major Cleckheaton car park is set to temporarily close for nine days to allow for resurfacing and remarking works.
Kirklees Council has confirmed that Bradford Road Car Park, which can accommodate up to 141 spaces, will be closed from Monday, March 3, due to the improvement works, and is expected to re-open on Wednesday, March 12.
The council said: “We apologise in advance for any disruption whilst we carry out these works.
Alternative public parking in Cleckheaton is available at Crown Street; Westgate; and St Johns Place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.