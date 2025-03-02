Bradford Road car park in Cleckheaton is set to close for nine days (from Monday, March 3) to allow for resurfacing and remarking works. Photo by Kirklees Council.

A major Cleckheaton car park is set to temporarily close for nine days to allow for resurfacing and remarking works.

Kirklees Council has confirmed that Bradford Road Car Park, which can accommodate up to 141 spaces, will be closed from Monday, March 3, due to the improvement works, and is expected to re-open on Wednesday, March 12.

The council said: “We apologise in advance for any disruption whilst we carry out these works.

Alternative public parking in Cleckheaton is available at Crown Street; Westgate; and St Johns Place.