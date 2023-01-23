News you can trust since 1858
M62 West Yorkshire: Essential bridge repairs to begin on motorway near Pontefract

Essential work on bridges is set to begin on the M62 in West Yorkshire next week.

By Kara McKune
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 6:02pm

The National Highways is set to renew the parapets on three bridges that carry the M62 over the A162 Ferrybridge Interchange, at junction 33, in both directions.

Work will begin on Monday January 30 and plans to finish the week ending April 28, 2023, with roads remaining open.

Work will take place Monday to Friday during the day under lane closures, excluding bank holidays over Easter.

At the start and end of the work there will be overnight road closures to set up and take down traffic management from 8pm until 6am.

The full list of planned M62 closures, all at junction 33, is:

M62 eastbound closure – February 1

M62 westbound closure – February 2

M62 eastbound closure – April 24

M62 westbound closure – April 25

