M62 vehicle fire: Drivers facing 60 minute delays after incident eastbound between J22 and J23

M62

Traffic is slow on the M62 following a vehicle fire this morning (Wednesday).

Two lanes were closed and slow traffic due to vehicle fire on M62 Eastbound from J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) to J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield).

Lanes one and two were closed but have since reopened.

Drivers are seeing long delays of around an hour eastbound.

The westbound carriageway is also seeing ten minute delays.

National Highways shared: “All lanes have now reopened on the #M62 eastbound between J22 (Denshaw) and J23 (Huddersfield) following an earlier vehicle fire.

“Please be aware there are delays of over 60 mins above normal travel time following this incident so please allow extra journey time.”