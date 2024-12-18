M62 traffic: Two lanes closed on M62 Westbound between J23 and J22 due to collision
Drivers are facing delays of 80 minutes on the M62 this afternoon (Wednesday) as two lanes are closed.
The lanes are closed between junction 23 and 22 due to a collision.
National Highways shared: “2 (of 3) lanes remain closed on the M62 in West Yorkshire westbound between J23 Huddersfield and J22 Halifax following a collision.
“Long delays on approach of at least 80 minutes above normal travel times.
“Please allow extra time for your journey.”
