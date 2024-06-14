Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers are facing 90-minute delays on the M62 after a six-vehicle crash.

Two lanes were closed westbound between junctions 24 at Ainley Top and 22 at Rockingstone Moss.

National Highways said at 5pm that there were six-mile queues on the motorway.

The accident happened near westbound entry slip at junction 23 at Outlane at around 3.10pm.

Drivers are being urged to delay their journeys if possible

National Highways said the vehicles had been moved into lanes two and three to allow safe recovery and clean-up work to take place.

One HGV that was involved sustained damage that meant it could not be moved from lane two and had to be recovered in situ.

As of 5.45pm, the vehicles have now all been cleared to the hard shoulder and the lanes have reopened – but there are still delays of around 90 minutes.

