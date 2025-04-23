M62 traffic: Drivers are facing severe delays on M62 Eastbound between Ainley Top and Chain Bar
Drivers are facing severe delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire this morning (Wednesday).
There are severe delays of 30 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome).
AA Travel News is reporting slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J24 A629 (Ainley Top) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).
There are also moderate delays on the M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J41 A650 (Carrgate).
