M62 reopened following ‘serious collision’ between Brighouse and Cleckheaton

The M62 has reopened in both directions between junctions 25 and 26 following a ‘serious’ overnight incident.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 10:16 BST
M62 westbound, Hartshead Moor TopM62 westbound, Hartshead Moor Top
M62 westbound, Hartshead Moor Top

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that both carriageways on the motorway between Brighouse and Chain Bar, Cleckheaton were closed “following a serious collision” overnight.

National Highways Yorkshire posted on X this morning that the M62 eastbound has since reopened and that preparations were “being made to reopen the westbound carriageway.”

They have now confirmed that the M62 westbound has reopened between J26 and J25 following the serious incident overnight, while also stating that lanes one and two (of four) remain closed on the eastbound carriageway, but that traffic is flowing freely.

The eastbound entry slip into Hartshead Moor services has also reopened, National Highways are reporting.

Police say that further updates will be issued in due course.

