News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

M62: Motorway reopens following major diesel spillage incident at Ainley Top

The M62 has reopened today following a large diesel spillage near Elland that led to heavy delays throughout yesterday (Monday).

By Kara McKune
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

The westbound carriageway between J24 Ainley Top and J23 Outlane re-opened at 4am today following an emergency resurfacing operation through the night.

The stretch between the junctions was shut following a incident on Monday when an HGV jack-knifed and spilled diesel across the junction 24 westbound entry slip road and two lanes of the main carriageway.

There are no residual delays reported in the area this morning.

Most Popular

Read More
M62 lane closures to remain in place overnight for resurfacing work following di...
Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire
HGV