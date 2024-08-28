M62 lorry fire: Drivers face delays as lanes closed between J25 and J24 due to a lorry fire
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Lanes closed M62 in West Yorkshire between J25 (Brighouse) and J24 (Ainley Top) due to a lorry fire.
West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Services are on scene. National Highway Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.
Diversion routes are in place.
National Highways has shared: “The #M62 westbound has reopened between J25 #Brighouse and J24 #Huddersfield following the lorry fire.
“2 (of 4) lanes remain closed for vehicle recovery work.
“Delays of up to 30 minutes and approx. 3 miles of congestion.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.