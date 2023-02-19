M62 Lofthouse roundabout, closed due to bridge joint failure, 'likely to be closed until next week' National Highways announce
National Highways has announced the M62 lane closure at the Lofthouse interchange has ‘no timescale’ for when the lane can be reopened with the carriageway likely remaining closed until at least next week.
Motorists travelling on the M1 or M62 in West Yorkshire have been advised to plan ahead and expect delays due to a failed bridge joint over the weekend at M1 J42 / M62 J29. (Lofthouse Roundabout)
Currently there is no timescale for when the lane can be safely reopened, with the lane likely to remain closed until at least early the week commencing February 27.
Dave Wilson, National Highways Operations Manager, said: “We’ve closed off lane one on the roundabout to prevent further damage to the bridge joint and ensure motorists safety.
“We have engineers looking at the scale of the works required and will be working to repair the failed bridge joint as soon as we possibly can.”