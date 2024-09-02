M62 incident: Drivers face afternoon delays after a vehicle fire on M62 westbound
Drivers are seeing delays on the M62 this afternoon following a car fire (Monday).
The incident has taken place westbound between junction 25 and 24.
The AA is reporting severe delays of 27 minutes.
National Highways has shared: “Lane 1 of (3) is closed on the #M62 westbound between J25 and J24 near #Huddersfield following a car fire.
“#TrafficOfficers and recovery agents are on scene and working to clear the vehicle involved.
“There are delays of over 30 minutes on the approach at this stage.”
