The resurfacing project, on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways, is expected to be completed by Thursday, November 30.

The eastbound carriageway will be closed overnight, 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday, between Monday, September 25 and Wednesday, November 1, while the motorway will be closed westbound, 8pm to 6am, Monday to Friday, between Thursday, November 2 and Thursday, November 30.

National Highways Yorkshire posted on Facebook:

Motorists are being thanked in advance for their ‘patience’ as full overnight closures are set to hit the M62 between junctions 26 and 27 later this month.

“For those who regularly use this part of the M62, you'll know that the road surface here isn't the smoothest. This is down to wear and tear and the sheer volume of traffic. Although there is never a good time to close a motorway, the time has come to resurface this section for safer and smoother journeys.

“The size of the required plant machinery and the lack of safe working distance between those vehicles, our team and running traffic, means we must use full closures. Working this way also shortens the number of weeks we will be on-site. We aim to complete the work as quickly and safely as possible and re-open all lanes to traffic.

“While we have a full closure in place, we'll do other maintenance work to reduce the need for more disruption in the future. We will also be servicing the lighting; clearing drainage gullies; litter picking; cutting verges and vegetation; servicing our CCTV motorway monitoring cameras.”

A fully signed diversion will be in place with traffic leaving the M62 at junction 26, onto the A58 and A650 back onto the M62 at junction 27.

National Highways added: “Thank you for your patience while this essential work is carried out.”