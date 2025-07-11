M62 delays: Three lanes closed on the M62 as emergency services rush to crash involving an overturned vehicle

Drivers are facing severe delays on the M62 this afternoon

Emergency services and traffic officers are currently on the M62 following a crash this afternoon (Friday).

Two lanes are closed on the M62 westbound and one lane on the M62 Eastbound between J24 and J23 following a crash.

Drivers are facing 50 minute delays westbound and 15 minutes eastbound.

National Highways Yorkshire shared: “Lanes 1 & 2 are closed on the M62 west between J24 and J23 near Huddersfield due to a collision involving an overturned vehicle.

“Emergency services and Traffic Officers on scene.

“In addition to the lane 1 and 2 closure westbound there is also a lane 3 closure on the M62 eastbound between J23 and J24 near Huddersfield.

“There is central reservation barrier damage from the earlier collision.

“50 min delays westbound and 15 mins eastbound.”