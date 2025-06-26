M62 delays: Lane closed on slip road at J25 and two lanes closed Eastbound on the M62
Drivers are facing delays on the M62 this morning (Thursday).
A lane is closed on the exit slip road on M62 Eastbound due to a broken down vehicle at J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).
Two lanes are also closed due to an accident on M62 Eastbound from J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) to J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield).
Drivers are facing severe delays of 13 minutes and increasing on M62 Eastbound between M62 and J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield).
Average speed ten mph.