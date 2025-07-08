M62 delays: Drivers face a 2 HOUR delay as two lanes closed westbound between J23 and J22
Drivers are facing a two hour delay on the M62 this afternoon (Tuesday).
Two lanes were closed westbound on the M62 due to a collision.
There’s currently ten miles of congestion.
National Highways Yorkshire shared: “This incident is now clear, and all lanes have re-opened on the M62 westbound in West Yorkshire between J23 (Huddersfield) and J22 (Denshaw).
“A 2 hour delay and over 10 miles of congestion remains on approach to the area and this is likely to take some time to ease.”