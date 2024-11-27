M62 delays: All lanes now open after drivers faced delays of 80 minutes on M62

Drivers faced severe delays on the M62 this morning (Wednesday) after an earlier collision.

The incident between two vans on the westbound carriageway led to 80 minute delays on the motorway.

The incident closed three of the four lanes between junction 26 Bradford and J25 Brighouse.

National Highways shared: “All lanes are now OPEN on the M62 westbound between J26 Bradford and J25 Brighouse in West Yorkshire.

“Thank you for your patience.”