M62 crash: Delays of 90 minutes and eight miles of congestion following crash between J24 and J25
Drivers are facing long delays on the M62 after a crash.
Traffic is queueing due to a collision that involved three cars on M62 Eastbound before J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).
Drivers are facing delays in excess of 90 minutes.
National Highways shared: “2 lanes (of 3) remains closed on the M62 eastbound between J24 Huddersfield and J25 Brighouse following the earlier road traffic collision.
“There is heavy congestion of approx. 8 miles and delays in excess of 90 minutes.
