M62 crash: Delays of 90 minutes and eight miles of congestion following crash between J24 and J25

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Jan 2025, 10:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are facing long delays on the M62 after a crash.

Traffic is queueing due to a collision that involved three cars on M62 Eastbound before J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse).

Drivers are facing delays in excess of 90 minutes.

National Highways shared: “2 lanes (of 3) remains closed on the M62 eastbound between J24 Huddersfield and J25 Brighouse following the earlier road traffic collision.

“There is heavy congestion of approx. 8 miles and delays in excess of 90 minutes.

Related topics:DriversM62TrafficBrighouse

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice