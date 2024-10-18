M62 closure: Two lanes remain CLOSED after burst water main on Chain Bar Roundabout

By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Oct 2024, 08:25 GMT
Two lanes around junction 26 of the M62 remain closed following a burst water main at Chin Bar Roundabout on Wednesday (October 16).

Drivers have been warned to expect delays.

This morning (Friday), National Highways shared: “REMINDER - Lane 2 remains closed on the #M62 J26 westbound exit slip road, with a lane 4 closure on #ChainBarRoundabout following a burst water main.

“@YorkshireWater remain in attendance working to complete a permanent repair.”

