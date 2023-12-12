M62 closure: Drivers warned of delays as recovery operation continues following a lorry fire at junction 25
Two lanes remain closed on the M62 between the exit and entry slips on the M62 westbound at junction 25 (Clifton).
The fire has now been extinguished, however recovery is expected to take place for some time with delays expected during this morning’s peak traffic period.
There are currently delays of more than an hour in this area.
National Highways was alerted to the incident at around 3.15am.
West Yorkshire police and fire and rescue services attended the scene.
Anyone planning to travel in the area this morning is advised to allow more time to travel or plan alternative routes if at all possible.
Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.