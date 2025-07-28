Lorry fire on the M62: Lanes closed eastbound on M62 between junction 22 and 24

A lorry fire on the M62 has caused traffic chaos this afternoon (Monday) eastbound between junctions 22 and junction 24. Picture: National Highways Yorkshire

A lorry fire on the M62 has caused traffic chaos this afternoon (Monday) eastbound between junctions 22 and junction 24.

AA Travel News reports severe delays of 45 minutes and delays easing.

All lanes were closed but now one has reopened and two lanes remain closed due to a large diesel spillage and to allow recovery to take place.

National Highways Yorkshire shared: “The M62 in West Yorkshire remains closed eastbound between J22 (Denshaw) and J24 (Huddersfield) due to a lorry fire.

“We've now got lane 3 open to allow traffic caught within the closure to pass the scene of the incident.

“Thanks for your patience if you've been held up.”