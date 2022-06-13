Launch of free shuttle service to hospital as Arriva bus strike continues

The service will run every 20 minutes from the centre of Wakefield from today (Monday, June 13), helping people to reach appointments or to visit friends and family.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “This continuing strike is causing real hardship to people across Wakefield, Dewsbury and Batley.

"As someone who regularly uses the bus network, I know that buses are at the heart of our communities and hear people’s frustrations - not everyone can afford a taxi, has access to a car or to a lift share scheme, and even if they did the cost of petrol now makes it too costly to drive.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin

“Bus services in England outside London are run by individual operators, not by local government, so our powers to intervene are limited.

"However, due to the prolonged action and the need for communities to access vital public services, we are introducing a free shuttle bus service from Wakefield Bus Station to Pinderfields Hospital. This will mean people can reach essential hospital appointments or visit family and friends.

“Like many people across our region, I would like to see these issues resolved as soon as possible.

"I’ve met with both Arriva Yorkshire and Unite to urge them to come to an agreement for the benefit of passengers, bus drivers, the company and those local businesses that rely on people being able to get to work or get to the shops.”